Schalke Vs Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Schalke has reached the beginning of the end, while Manchester City has come to the end of the beginning, at least on paper.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Schalke Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Schalke ended its four-year exile from the knockout phase by finishing second in Group D. UEFA then drew the German club against Manchester City, first-place finisher of Group F and a genuine contender to win European soccer’s elite competition.

Having won just two of its last six games domestically, Schalke is hoping home comforts can help extend its fine European run.

🏟️ Arena AufSchalke 😍 😮 Schalke are unbeaten in their last 9 European home games (W6 D3)#UCL pic.twitter.com/GTSSpG8EL7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2019

Red-hot Manchester City has won 12 of its last 13 games in all competitions.

The teams will face off again March 12 in Manchester, England, in the second leg.

Galavision will broadcast Schalke versus Manchester City in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports