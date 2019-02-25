Sharks Acquire Gustav Nyquist; Bruins Reportedly Were In On Detroit Winger

The Boston Bruins appear hellbent on acquiring another forward before Monday’s NHL trade deadline passes.

The Bruins, who already upgraded the third-line center position, now have turned their attention to getting better on the wing. Boston is reportedly in on Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds, and the Black and Gold reportedly had their eyes on a divisional rival before a trade late Sunday night.

The Detroit Red Wings traded winger Gustav Nyquist to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night in exchange for a pair of draft picks, a second-round pick and a conditional third-rounder. According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, Boston tried hard to acquire Nyquist before Detroit instead sent him to the Sharks.

BOS believed to be the Eastern Conference team that was closest to landing Nyquist. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 25, 2019

What isn’t clear from McKenzie’s tweet is whether the Sharks beat out the Bruins’ offer or Nyquist wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause to join the Bruins. Maybe Detroit ultimately decided against trading Nyquist — who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season — to a divisional rival and risk Nyquist falling in love with the organization and re-signing with the Bruins. Or maybe it’s some combination of all those things.

Regardless, Boston’s hunt for that top-six forward continues. The B’s reportedly were also in on Ryan Dzingel before the Ottawa Senators eventually traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

