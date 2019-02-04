Skip Bayless Gives Rather Weird Pick For Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII MVP

Skip Bayless agrees with Shannon Sharpe. Neither man believes Julian Edelman should’ve been named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

But while Sharpe’s disapproval of Edelman’s selection stems from how impressed he was with the Patriots’ defense, which completely shut down the Rams’ high-powered offense, Bayless gave a much stranger MVP pick Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” while discussing New England’s 13-3 victory over Los Angeles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Bayless believes Tom Brady — yes, Tom Brady — should’ve been named Super Bowl MVP despite struggling for much of Sunday’s contest. Because according to Bayless, the Patriots quarterback still stepped up and orchestrated a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

"I thought Brady should win [MVP]. … What was the drive of the night? 4-4 for 67 yards. Was that the most valuable performance of the game? Yeah. It was the greatest drive of his career; it won the football game." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/5BGkqlAtBv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 4, 2019

Bayless is right. Brady did make some key throws down the stretch, including a 29-yard strike to tight end Rob Gronkowski that paved the way for the game’s only touchdown. But it was an otherwise underwhelming performance by No. 12. Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Edelman, meanwhile, had 10 catches for 141 yards, further enhancing his postseason legacy. And the Patriots’ defense had a couple of viable MVP candidates in Stephon Gilmore and Dont’a Hightower.

We shouldn’t take anything away from Brady, now the proud owner of six Super Bowl rings, but this obviously wasn’t his best championship performance. It’s OK to admit that, especially since the 41-year-old already has been named Super Bowl MVP four times in his illustrious career.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images