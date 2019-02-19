Skip Bayless Wants Patriots To Make This Move For Odell Beckham Jr.

Bill Belichick never has shied away from blockbuster trades during his tenure with the New England Patriots, and there’s a chance the decorated head coach could be in store for another one.

While there’s currently no word if the Giants are actively shopping Odell Beckham Jr., the Patriots very well could be players in the OBJ sweepstakes should New York look to move on from the star wide receiver. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, for one, believes the Giants will trade Beckham this offseason, a move New England reportedly “aggressively” tried to make last offseason in hopes of bringing the three-time Pro Bowl selection to Foxboro.

Skip Bayless also hopes Beckham ultimately ends up in a Patriots uniform, and the FOX Sports 1 talking head took to Twitter on Monday night to lay out a hypothetical trade that would make his dream come true.

I would love to see Belichick trade the last pick in the first round for Odell, even though he counts $21 mil vs cap. He would be a GREAT FIT with Brady, who might decide to play until he's 46 or 47. Obviously this is a long shot. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 19, 2019

At first glance, Bayless’ deal might come off as lopsided. After all, Beckham turned 26 this past November and undoubtedly is one of the best wideouts in the game. But let’s keep in mind two other top-tier WRs — Brandin Cooks and Amari Cooper — were dealt for just one first-round pick within the past calendar year, and that’s reportedly the compensation the Pittsburgh Steelers covet in a potential Antonio Brown trade.

Furthermore, the full extent of Beckham’s contract is team-friendly, which likely would make the Patriots comfortable with taking on his lofty salary cap hit for the 2019 season. And as Bayless notes, the addition of Beckham certainly would help New England make the most of its final seasons with Tom Brady under center.

Yes, this hypothetical deal is a “long shot,” as Bayless admits. But stranger things have happened in the NFL, so you’d be foolish to completely rule it out.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images