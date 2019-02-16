Slam Dunk Contest Live Stream: Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Online

Four of the NBA’s best high-flying dunkers will be taking center stage Saturday night in Charlotte for the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

NBA All-Star Saturday night’s main event will feature John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder), Dennis Smith Jr. (New York Knicks) and Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets).

The Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell was the 2018 Dunk Champion, but will not be defending his crown Saturday night. You can read the full rules at NBA.com here.

Here’s how you can watch the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest online:

When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images