Sony Michel Releases New Song After Patriots’ Super Bowl Win

Sony Michel is living the dream in more ways than you probably imagine.

The New England Patriots running back released a song Monday via Instagram, just nine days after his team’s Super Bowl LIII triumph. However, the song doesn’t focus on his decisive contribution in the victory, namely scoring the game-winning touchdown. Instead, he raps about the effect of his arrival in the NFL and his outstanding rookie season has had on his family’s finances.

“It’s realizing that a great dream is not as good as a great memory,” he writes in the post’s caption. “The dream can be had by anyone. The memory – must be made.”

Listen here for a snippet of the song, of which we don’t yet know the title.

Under the moniker “flyguy2stackz,” Michel released music on Instagram, Spotify and YouTube while he was attending the University of Georgia. He hadn’t dropped any music on the platforms since starting his NFL journey … until now.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images