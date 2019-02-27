Stephen A. Smith Believes Le’Veon Bell Should Sign With This Team In Free Agency

Le’Veon Bell has cut ties with Pittsburgh, but Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe the star running back should flee the state of Pennsylvania.

Bell and the Steelers finally have agreed to go their separate ways. The three-time Pro Bowl selection opted not to sign the franchise tag issued by the franchise ahead of the 2018 season and ultimately sat out the entire campaign. While Pittsburgh could have given the franchise route another try with Bell this offseason, both sides agreed a separation was of each of their best interests.

The 27-year-old now will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, and if you ask Smith, staying close to his NFL upbringing by signing with the Philadelphia Eagles just might be in Bell’s best interest.

Bell very well could be the missing puzzle piece in the Eagles’ offense, especially if Carson Wentz can return to playing at an MVP-caliber level like he did for the bulk of the 2017 season. While Bell likely would receive more touches with other potential destinations like the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia would provide the dual-threat back with both a critically important role and a real chance at competing for a Lombardi Trophy.

That said, a good fit likely isn’t Bell’s priority when it comes to his free-agent decision. As evidenced by the way he approached last season, the six-year veteran is eyeing a monster payday and it doesn’t appear he’ll settle for a penny less than what he believes he deserves. So while the Eagles have quite a bit to offer Bell, the best way they can express their desire to acquire him is by opening up their wallet.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports