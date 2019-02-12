Stephon Gilmore Reveals What Makes Tom Brady Such A ‘Great Teammate’

Stephon Gilmore is a huge fan of Tom Brady, and who could blame him.

Gilmore, whose interception was one of the biggest plays of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory, joined FS1’s “First Things First” on Tuesday to talk about all kinds of stuff. At one point in the discussion, Gilmore was asked to give his thoughts on Brady.

“He’s a great teammate,” Gilmore said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever played with. He’s smart. He comes to work everyday — he doesn’t like losing reps, whether it’s 1-on-1, 7-on-7. He hates losing. He’s a great teammate to compete against everyday and pushes players.”

On his first interaction with Brady: “He said — it was an offseason workout — and he was like, ‘Happy to have you on this side now instead of playing against you.’ It was great.”

Watch Gilmore’s full appearance in the video below:

After an up-and-down 2017 campaign, Gilmore emerged this season as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He earned first-team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

And he’s also a Super Bowl champion, for whatever that’s worth.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images