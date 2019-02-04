Steve Kerr’s Reaction To Patriots’ Super Bowl Win Will Infuriate Most Sports Fans

The 2018 NFL season ended up being a movie that football fans have seen several times before.

The downfall of the Patriots’ dynasty will have to be put on hold, as New England once again climbed to the NFL mountaintop with Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots’ win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium marked their sixth championship dating back to the 2001 campaign. To put the achievement in more glaring of terms, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. have won one-third of the last 18 Super Bowls while competing in half of them.

Steve Kerr, much like all non-Patriots fans out there, simply is sick and tired of New England effectively competing for the Lombardi Trophy year after year.

Well, not really.

Steve Kerr asked about the Super Bowl: "It just gets old watching the same team win the whole thing…Sorry, that was really arrogant, wasn't it? It was kind of fun to say that." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2019

Kerr certainly has earned to right to dabble in occasional arrogance. He’s coached the Warriors to four straight NBA Finals appearances, with Golden State coming out on top in three of them. And given how the Dubs, who now have DeMarcus Cousins in the fold, have looked this season, there’s a strong chance they’ll extend their Finals streak to five come June.

So while Belichick and Brady likely got a kick out of Kerr’s remarks, they likely left the bulk of the sports world in a fit of rage.

