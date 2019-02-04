Super Bowl 54 Odds: Patriots, Rams Early Favorites To Win Championship In 2020

Those who believe Super Bowl LIII was a snooze-fest won’t like what oddsmakers have in store for next year.

The New England Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl LIV and repeat as NFL champions, OddsShark revealed Monday morning via Twitter, citing sportsbooked monitored by Bovada. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, each of whom the Patriots defeated en route to glory, also are among the favorites to win next season’s Super Bowl.

Updated odds to win Super Bowl 54 (Bovada): NE +650

LAR +700

KC/LAC +800

NO +1000

IND +1100

CHI +1200

PIT +1600

GB +1800

MIN/DAL/PHI +2000

ATL/BAL/CLE +3000

HOU/SEA +4000

SF +4500

CAR/JAX/NYG +5000

TEN +6000

TB +6500

ARI/BUF/CIN/DEN/DET/NYJ/OAK +10000

WAS +15000

MIA +30000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 4, 2019

The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 on Sunday night in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII to claim their sixth championship. Some fans didn’t enjoy the low-scoring affair, while others managed to appreciate the defensive masterpiece on display. Whether the Patriots and/or Rams return to the big game next season shouldn’t concern fans too much, as the chances of a repeat performance are remote, at best.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images