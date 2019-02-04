Super Bowl 54 Odds: Patriots, Rams Early Favorites To Win Championship In 2020

Those who believe Super Bowl LIII was a snooze-fest won’t like what oddsmakers have in store for next year.
The New England Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl LIV and repeat as NFL champions, OddsShark revealed Monday morning via Twitter, citing sportsbooked monitored by Bovada. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, each of whom the Patriots defeated en route to glory, also are among the favorites to win next season’s Super Bowl.
The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 on Sunday night in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII to claim their sixth championship. Some fans didn’t enjoy the low-scoring affair, while others managed to appreciate the defensive masterpiece on display. Whether the Patriots and/or Rams return to the big game next season shouldn’t concern fans too much, as the chances of a repeat performance are remote, at best.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP