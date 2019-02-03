Super Bowl LIII Live: Updates, Analysis From Patriots Vs. Rams In Atlanta

8 a.m. ET: Good morning, football fans, and welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

We’re just 10 1/2 hours from kickoff at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the AFC champion New England Patriots and NFC champion Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots, who are back in this game for the third consecutive year, are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick arrived on the scene in 2000.

The Rams haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since Kurt Warner and the “Greatest Show on Turf” lost to a young Brady and Co. exactly 17 years ago today. They’re led by 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff, 33-year-old head coach Sean McVay and a slew of stars on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Aqib Talib, running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters.

Click the links below a full preview of what should be a highly compelling matchup. Also, be sure to tune in to the NESN.com Pregame Chat live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook page.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images