Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball Coach, ‘Heartbroken’ Over Fatal Car Accident

Jim Boeheim has spoken out in the midst of tragedy.
The Syracuse University men’s basketball coach issued a statement Thursday about the fatal car accident which killed a pedestrian the previous night on I-690 East in upstate New York. Boeheim reportedly was driving his car following Syracuse’s upset win over No. 18 Louisville when it struck and killed a man in his 30s, who walking on the highway shortly before midnight.
Police conducted a field sobriety test, in which Boeheim registered a .00 BAC, interviewed and subsequently released him. Boeheim hadn’t commented publicly about the accident until Syracuse basketball released this statement Thursday afternoon.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
