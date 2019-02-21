Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball Coach, ‘Heartbroken’ Over Fatal Car Accident

Jim Boeheim has spoken out in the midst of tragedy.

The Syracuse University men’s basketball coach issued a statement Thursday about the fatal car accident which killed a pedestrian the previous night on I-690 East in upstate New York. Boeheim reportedly was driving his car following Syracuse’s upset win over No. 18 Louisville when it struck and killed a man in his 30s, who walking on the highway shortly before midnight.

Police conducted a field sobriety test, in which Boeheim registered a .00 BAC, interviewed and subsequently released him. Boeheim hadn’t commented publicly about the accident until Syracuse basketball released this statement Thursday afternoon.

Statement from Jim Boeheim: pic.twitter.com/c9lNXXzvGN — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 21, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images