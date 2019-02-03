Take A Look Inside Patriots’ Locker Room Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII is approaching quickly and the New England Patriots’ locker room is set and ready to go.
Super Bowl jerseys, pants and helmets — everything is in place for Tom Brady and his Patriots to arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Patriots certainly love wearing their white road jerseys in the Super Bowl and have a 3-2 record when wearing the away uniform. Will they push it to 4-2?
We’ll find out soon enough.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP