‘Tecmo Bowl’ Predicts Patriots Vs. Rams Super Bowl LIII To Have Unreal Ending

Super Bowl LIII will be unforgettable, if the real game is anything like this simulation.

The New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta, Ga., in Super Bowl LIII, and “Tecmo Bowl”, the classic Nintendo football game, predicts the game will end in stunning fashion. Watch the full video of last week’s Super Bowl simulation below or skip ahead to the 16:50 mark to see the unbelievable winning play.

The ending makes for grim viewing for Patriots fans, as wide receiver Phillip Dorsett fumbles with under one minute remaining in the game, and Rams linebacker Bryce Hager recovers it and returns it for a touchdown as time expires to give the Rams a 24-21 win.

Patriots Nation is hoping life doesn’t imitate art in this case.

