These Photos Of Zdeno Chara Punching Evander Kane Are Absurdly Awesome

If you’re an old-school hockey fan, then Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks was for you.

The Bruins dominated the Sharks 4-1 in a chippy, entertaining game that featured multiple fights. The most notable scrap occurred early in the third period, when Bruins captain Zdeno Chara squared off with Sharks forward Evander Kane.

Clearly upset after being hit up high by Chara, Kane jumped the 6-foot-9 blueliner from behind, dragging him to the ground. But Chara quickly got back to his feet and proceeded to pummel his opponent.

In case you missed it, here’s a video of the fight:

#SJSharks might be losing the game, but they're not gonna lose the fights. pic.twitter.com/L25zvjV3PJ — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 27, 2019

As entertaining as that video is, it doesn’t hold a candle to the photos.

Check out the look on Chara’s face:

One more time, this time closer:

Epic.

(There’s also this incredible photo, and this one that hilariously shows the two sides of the Bruins captain.)

After the game, Kane expressed displeasure with the hit that led to the fight. According to Kane, and his teammates, Chara delivered an illegal elbow to the head. The NHL Department of Player Safety is reviewing the play.

NBC Sports Bay Area expressed its opinions of the hit in a postgame tweet. It also offered one of the more iconic photos of Chara you’ll ever see.

Evander Kane asked the refs if they were blind. After the last two Sharks-Bruins games, can you blame him? Watch Kane fight Chara after blatant cheap shot (via @Wittnessed)https://t.co/KPRgUaIMaH pic.twitter.com/4sAqNHztYD — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 27, 2019

Whether the league elects to discipline Chara remains to be seen.

The Bruins, who’ve earned a point in 14 straight games, will return to the ice Thursday when they host the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images