These Three Red Sox Stars Made MLB Network’s List Of Top 20 Players

The Boston Red Sox, as you know, have one of the best rosters in Major League Baseball.

Loaded with some of the game’s top talent, it’s no wonder that Alex Cora’s club dominated last season en route to a World Series championship. And aside from just a few subtractions, such as infielder Ian Kinsler and reliever Joe Kelly, the Red Sox will return much of the roster that won the Fall Classic.

Like any great team, Boston will be led by its stars — of which it has many. MLB Network on Saturday released its top 20 players list, and three Red Sox made the cut.

Take a look:

To recap: Mookie Betts came in at No. 2, J.D. Martinez at No. 11 and Chris Sale at No. 13.

To make matters even better for Boston, it has at least a few players — Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers come to mind — who could make this list in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images