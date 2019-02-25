This Boston Restaurant Wins Auction For Julian Edelman’s Beard Trimmings

Julian Edelman’s biggest fans might start turning up at Hojoko in droves.

The Boston restaurant won the auction for the New England Patriots wide receiver’s beard trimmings, according to Boston Magazine’s Jacqueline Cain. Hojoko owners and avid Patriots fans Nancy and Tim Cushman successfully bid $8,500 in an online auction for Edelman’s facial hair. The Cushmans view their beard bounty as a way of supporting their community and thanking Edelman for his years of patronage and for helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls during his tenure with the team.

“When we saw (the beard) went up for auction, we thought we could support Julian, support the Boys & Girls Club of Boston, and just have fun with the whole thing,” Nancy Cushman said, per Boston Magazine. “He’s been such a big supporter of ours, so we thought we would pay it forward for him as well.”

Ellen DeGeneres shaved Edelman’s prodigious beard earlier this month when he appeared on her show following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII triumph. She later launched an auction for a bag containing Edelman’s beard trimmings and also includes an autographed photo of the Super Bowl LIII MVP.

Hojoko plans to display Edelman’s beard trimmings inside the restaurant, albeit in a sealed container.

“We’re definitely doing something with it,” Cushman Concepts restaurant group communications director Alyssa DiPasquale said. “It will fit how wacky the rest of the restaurant is, for sure.”

The auction for Edelman’s beard trimmings raised $28,500 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, with the Cushmans’ donation joining the $10,000 Edelman and DeGeneres each pledged.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images