This Clip Proves Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Couldn’t Be More In Sync

There is tons of evidence proving that Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are the perfect big brother, little brother teammate combination.

From Edelman screaming at Brady on the sidelines during the AFC Championship Game, to their emotional embrace after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win, to the New England stars duking it out with lightsabers at Disney World — Brady and Edelman are a hall of fame bromance.

On the field, the quarterback and his favorite target were as in sync as they have ever been during the Patriots’ playoff run. Perhaps they we’re a little too in sync, as Showtime’s ‘Inside The NFL’ caught the two essentially mirroring each other on the sideline during the Super Bowl.

Alright, maybe they have been spending a little too much time together. …

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images