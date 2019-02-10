This Red Sox Pitcher Will Be Team’s Biggest ‘Bust,’ Says Bleacher Report

If you thought David Price’s performance in the 2018 postseason would silence all his doubters, you were dead wrong.

Price, of course, was immense in leading the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title. The often-criticized left-hander conquered his playoff demons, and completely flipped his own narrative after a tumultuous first few seasons in Boston.

But with the 2019 Major League Baseball season fast-approaching, not everyone is sold on Price’s renaissance.

In a piece published Friday, Bleacher Report’s Jacob Shafer identified who he believes will be each team’s biggest “bust.” And, as you probably could’ve guessed, he chose Price as the Red Sox player most likely to underwhelm in 2019.

Here’s Shafer’s rationale:

“On the surface, David Price enjoyed a rebound for the Boston Red Sox in 2018. In 176 frames, the left-hander posted a 3.58 ERA with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Oh, and the Red Sox won the World Series, which never hurts.

On the negative side of the ledger, Price posted a 4.02 FIP. He’ll turn 34 in August. And he’ll earn $31 million in 2019, then $32 million every season through 2022.

Price hasn’t posted a sub-3.00 ERA since 2015. He might have another year or two left as a serviceable No. 2-3 starter, but given the money he’s set to earn, warning lights are flashing.”

We’re not saying Shafer is wrong, nor are we saying he’s right. Spring training hasn’t even started yet, so everyone’s entitled to their own conjecture.

But when your argument centers around FIP (fielding independent pitching), it’s hard to take you seriously.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images