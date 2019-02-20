This Shot Of Brock Holt From Red Sox Photo Day Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Brock Holt really is quite the character.

The Boston Red Sox utility man has established himself as quite the goofball over his tenure with the team, always finding new ways to make his teammates, and fans, chuckle.

He continued his antics Tuesday during the Red Sox’s team photo day. In addition to “helping” get a few pictures set up, Holt had a pretty good photograph taken of him.

Check this out:

Yep, Brock Holt remains a national treasure.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports