This Shot Of Brock Holt From Red Sox Photo Day Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

by on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:48PM

Brock Holt really is quite the character.

The Boston Red Sox utility man has established himself as quite the goofball over his tenure with the team, always finding new ways to make his teammates, and fans, chuckle.

He continued his antics Tuesday during the Red Sox’s team photo day. In addition to “helping” get a few pictures set up, Holt had a pretty good photograph taken of him.

Check this out:

Cool pic of me running out to practice. #ST2019

Yep, Brock Holt remains a national treasure.

