This UFC Fighter Thinks He Will Fight, K.O. Conor McGregor This Summer

Nothing is official, but if we are to believe one certain cowboy, Conor McGregor will be fighting in the octagon as early as this summer.

While taking part in a Q&A session with fans prior to UFC 234 in Australia, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone predicted that he will fight the Irishman soon.

“It’s definitely going to be this year,” Cerrone said, as transcribed by MMA Fighting. “This summer, I think right?”

When asked about his thoughts on how the fight will end, Cerrone predicted a second-round head-kick knockout.

Cerrone doubled down on that notion of the superfight in an Instagram post and said the fight will be for the interim lightweight title.

Cerrone last fought at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn in January and defeated Alexander Hernandez via second-round knockout. He called out McGregor following the fight and the former lightweight and featherweight champion accepted the challenge on social media.

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

McGregor last fought at UFC 229 in October, where he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC lightweight title fight.

While no official announcement has been made, UFC president Dana White has also expressed interest to make the highly-anticipated fight between two fan-favorites with exciting striking styles and effervescent personalities happen.

