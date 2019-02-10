This Zion Williamson Block Is The Most Offensive Thing You’ll Ever See

Zion Williamson is a freak of nature — plain and simple.

The Duke forward — and projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft — has wowed basketball fans all throughout his freshman season. Be it his insanely powerful dunks or jaw-dropping blocks, Williamson’s unreal athleticism has been a staple of college basketball highlight reels since he arrived at Duke.

Well, he was at it again Saturday night.

During the second half of the No. 2 Blue Devils’ 81-71 win over No. 3 Virginia, Williamson soared through the air for one of the most ridiculous blocks you’ll ever see on a basketball court.

Check this out:

Hey, we don’t care if Williamson can or cannot shoot. The type of athleticism he showed on that block will play in the NBA.

For what it’s worth: The New York Knicks currently are leading the “Tank for Zion.”

