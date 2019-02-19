Tim Tebow’s Response To Haters Will Make You Want To Run Through Wall

Tim Tebow is not going to let anyone’s opinion detract him from his quest to Major League Baseball.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is entering his second spring training with the New York Mets, and is looking to build off an injury-shortened 2018 campaign in which he batted .273/.336/.399 with six home runs in 84 games. He also was named an All-Star in the Double-A Eastern League.

The former NFL quarterback had a lot to say to his haters Sunday, as seen on a video recorded by SportsNet New Yorks Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs.

“You’re always going to have critics and naysayers and people that are going to tell you that you won’t, that you can’t, that you shouldn’t,” Tebow said. “Most of those people are the people that didn’t, that wouldn’t, that couldn’t. And don’t be defined by outside sources, you go after your dreams.”

Tebow didn’t stop there.

“Succeeding or failing is not making to the Bigs or not necessarily fulfilling that,” Tebow added. “It’s having to not live with the regret because I didn’t try.”

There’s no telling whether Tebow ever will get a crack at the big leagues. But after not playing the game for a decade, the former quarterback enters his third year of professional baseball and is expected to begin the season in Triple-A Syracuse.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images