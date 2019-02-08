Tom Brady Calls Out Father Time, Looks Ahead To Next Season In Instagram Post

Tom Brady beat more than just 14 opponents over the course of the 2018 NFL campaign.

After the New England Patriots put together a respectable 11-5 regular-season record, Brady helped guide his team to its sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with three impressive playoff wins.

While all of those wins, of course, were team victories, Brady had a personal triumph of his own. The veteran quarterback, at age 41, still managed to put together one of the best seasons in the league among quarterbacks, and he saved his best football for when it mattered most to close his out his 19th season in championship fashion.

Brady has made a mockery of Father Timer over the past few seasons, and the star signal-caller believes it’s about time his adversary gives up.

As if Brady’s caption wasn’t enough of a home run, the song choice really drives the post home. Coupling Jay-Z’s “On To The Next One” with a video from his latest Lombardi Trophy presentation lets everyone know exactly where Brady’s head is at as far as his football future goes.

So yeah, Father Time probably should just give it a rest, as should Max Kellerman, Rob Parker and the rest of the Brady doubters club.

