Tom Brady Celebrates Super Bowl LIII Win With Heartwarming Instagram Post

For the sixth time in his illustrous career, Tom Brady is a Super Bowl champion.

The New England Patriots quarterback didn’t have his A-game on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, but Julian Edelman and the Patriots’ defense rode to the rescue to give New England a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady took a victory lap on Instagram after the win, posting a video featuring tight end Rob Gronkowski and some music from Eminem.

On Monday, the 41-year-old quarterback posted another celebratory Instagram, but this one featuring a heartwarming picture of him and his daughter staring at the Lombardi Trophy.

While Edelman took home MVP honors and Bill Belichick’s game plan ultimately won the day, Brady became the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls.

He’ll look to add to that legacy when he returns for his 20th NFL season in September.

