Tom Brady Enlists 2001 Patriots Legends For Epic Super Bowl Hype Video

Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII matchup in Atlanta features a ton of symmetry, with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots facing the young, upstart Los Angeles Rams,

Seventeen years ago, the then-plucky, underdog Patriots took on the “Greatest Show On Turf” St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI and shocked the world to kick off what would become one of the most impressive runs in sports history.

With Brady and the Patriots switching roles from 17 years ago, the 41-year-old quarterback enlisted famed members of that 2001 Patriots team for his Super Bowl hype video posted to Instagram on Sunday morning.

Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law, Kevin Faulk, Lawyer Milloy, Troy Brown and Willie McGinest each appear in Brady’s latest masterpiece, which is filled with Super Bowl XXXVI highlights and a simple message from TB12 at the end.

Take a look:

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images