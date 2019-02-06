Tom Brady Fulfills Promise To Patriots In Super Bowl LIII Victory

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

Tom Brady embodied this sentiment in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. Brady became just the third quarterback in Super Bowl history to throw an interception on his first pass of the game, but the veteran signal-caller cleaned things up down the stretch to help lift the Patriots to their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Both sides could ill-afford turnovers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the two offenses struggled to move the ball for the majority of the contest. Brady knew he needed him to be sharp the rest of the way, which sparked a vow to his offense following the first-quarter interception.

“I ain’t making another mistake all night boys,” Brady said, as seen on Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime.

Brady lived up to his promise, as the Patriots went turnover-free for the remainder of the game. The Rams, on the other hand, doomed themselves late in the fourth quarter when Jared Goff floated an interception into the hands of Stephon Gilmore, who helped put the game on ice for New England.

Thanks to surprising history, though, the Patriots should have felt confident after Brady was picked off on New England’s opening possession against Los Angeles. The 41-year-old now is 4-1 in Super Bowls in which he throws an interception compared to a 2-2 record in seasons finales where he doesn’t cough one up to the opposing team.

