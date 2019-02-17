Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Go Surfing During Post-Super Bowl Vacation

Tom Brady certainly is enjoying his time off from football.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion posted a picture of himself surfing to his Instagram story.

Similarly, his wife Gisele Bundchen also posted a photo of herself getting ready to hit the waves in what we assume is Costa Rica, a popular vacation spot for the power couple.

After visiting Walt Disney World and boarding a duck boat for another victory parade, Brady is getting some much needed rest and relaxation time with his family.

Despite being obsessed with football, Brady seems to also be infatuated with his family as well — and who wouldn’t be? The NFL star voices how much he loves his family day in and day out.

Brady and his family have made the trek to Costa Rica over the past few years after the football season ends.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images