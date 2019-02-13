Tom Brady Gives Thanks To His ‘Brother’ Alex Guerrero In Instagram Post

Tom Brady is very much willing to admit he wouldn’t be playing at a high level at age 41 without a little help.

And much of that help comes from Alex Guerrero.

The health/fitness guru who runs the TB12 Sports Therapy Center has been by Brady’s side for a good chunk of the New England Patriots quarterback’s career. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Brady directed some thanks in Guerrero’s direction.

While Guerrero has been something of a maligned figure over the years, the signal-caller swears by him. And given Brady’s résumé, it’s tough to argue the results.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images