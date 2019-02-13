Tom Brady Gives Thanks To His ‘Brother’ Alex Guerrero In Instagram Post

Tom Brady is very much willing to admit he wouldn’t be playing at a high level at age 41 without a little help.
And much of that help comes from Alex Guerrero.
The health/fitness guru who runs the TB12 Sports Therapy Center has been by Brady’s side for a good chunk of the New England Patriots quarterback’s career. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Brady directed some thanks in Guerrero’s direction.
My brother @ag_tb12 has been with me through everything for the past 15 years! And I am so appreciative and grateful for his hard work and commitment to helping me become the best I could be. I couldn’t do it without him! It is pretty special when people come together to work hard at a common goal! And this past year was our best yet!! Al, thank you for always being by my side. Thru every broken bone, torn ligament, sprain, bruise, etc, your work never ceases to amaze me! Can’t wait to get back to work toward number 7!!! We didn’t come this far to only come this far 😉 @tb12sports #keepgoing
While Guerrero has been something of a maligned figure over the years, the signal-caller swears by him. And given Brady’s résumé, it’s tough to argue the results.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
