Tom Brady Had Several Priceless Moments With Family After Super Bowl

Tom Brady is a lot of things — a six-time Super Bowl champ, a fantastic teammate, “The Goat,” to name a few. But above all else, Brady is a family man.

After clinching his sixth Super Bowl ring with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Brady had several cherishable moments with teammates and another with Bill Belichick.

But the 41-year-old quarterback probably had his most precious moments when he was with his family after the win.

The whole Brady clan was on hand for the game, and the quarterback made the rounds, sharing several long, emotional embraces with his family members during the postgame celebration.

Brady also brought his six-year-old daughter Vivian up on stage as he accepted the Lombardi Trophy.

Brady recently put to bed rumors he would retire after this season, and he reiterated that on CBS’ postgame coverage, but did note that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family in the offseason.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Brady said of his desire to keep playing. “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family, my wife and my kids. I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year.”

What a human.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images