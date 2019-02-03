Tom Brady Has Blunt Way Of Explaining When He’ll Decide To Retire

Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere.

The New England Patriots quarterback has been crystal clear about his plans beyond Super Bowl LIII, noting there’s “zero chance” he walks away after Sunday’s clash with the Los Angeles Rams. But despite the unambiguous revelation, the 41-year-old still was peppered with retirement questions throughout Super Bowl week.

During a recent sit-down interview with former Pats teammate Willie McGinest, Brady pegged the lingering chatter as a “non-story.” And while Brady can be complex when it comes to his preparation and training, his system for his eventual retirement decision couldn’t be simpler.

“I’ve said before: when I suck, I’ll retire,” Brady said, as seen on NFL Network.

Certainly not a bad way of going about things.

Although the decorated signal-caller is as competitive as they come, he knows there will be a day when he’s no longer the best fit under center. And when that day comes, it sounds like he’ll graciously step aside.

“If I feel like I can’t help our team win then what’s the point? As a great teammate, you let someone else play,” Brady said. “If there was someone else that came along that gave the team a better chance to win, that’s football. That’s how it goes, and you wanna be the one that’s the reason why your team’s winning so you can be out there playing at a high level. That’s a lot of motivation for me, and once in a while when people talk a little smack, that just gives me a little more.”

We have a feeling Brady will be plenty motivated when he takes the field for his ninth Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports