Tom Brady Has Hilarious Reaction To Rookie Selling For Record Price

Tom Brady isn’t what you’d call financially unstable. But if the New England Patriots quarterback ever needs some extra dough, he need only dig up one of his old rookie cards.

(If he can find it, that is.)

A rare Brady rookie card sold Monday for a whopping $400,100, the highest price ever paid for a football card, according to eBay and PWCC Marketplace.

“This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted,” PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens said in a statement, per ESPN.com. “The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market’s most desired issues.”

Here’s the card:

This autographed Tom Brady rookie card was sold for $400,100 on eBay, the highest price ever for a football card sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/FLq7mEY2I7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 26, 2019

We advise pumping the brakes on digging through your sports memorabilia, football fans. The auctioned card is part of the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection, and only 100 copies were produced. The card also is one of only two that received a grade of 9 or higher by Beckett Grading Services, according to ESPN.com.

Upon hearing the news, Brady took to Instagram with this hilarious message:

We venture to guess that’s a pretty big basement.

Time will tell if another card eventually sells for more than the Brady card, but that record probably will fall … someday. Maybe some avid Patriots fan will overpay for an Obi Melifonwu card, or something.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images