Tom Brady Made Simple Update To Instagram Bio After Super Bowl LIII Win

Tom Brady hasn’t posted on Instagram since winning his sixth Super Bowl, but he (or someone that has access to his account) clearly logged on.

The New England Patriots on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was Brady’s sixth title, the most by any player in league history.

After the game, Brady’s Instagram got a pretty simple facelift, as his bio was changed to recognize the most recent accomplishment.

Tom Brady has updated his Instagram bio pic.twitter.com/7IKyQxcfxc — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) February 4, 2019

Now, we’ll all be waiting with bated breath to see what kind of post Brady churns out to celebrate the victory.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images