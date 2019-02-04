Tom Brady Makes Plans With Lombardi Trophy After Super Bowl LIII Win

Tom Brady got his paws on the Lombardi Trophy yet again Sunday night, and it sounds like he has no plans of letting the hardware out of his sight anytime soon.

Brady became a Super Bowl champion for the sixth time in his career in the 2018 season finale, as the New England Patriots ousted the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a slugfest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And while the Lombardi Trophy likely will make the rounds at the Patriots’ postgame party, it sounds like it’s going home with the star signal-caller.

"How did I end up with this? I'm sleeping with this thing tonight!" Tom Brady exits Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Lombardi No. 6. pic.twitter.com/Q9NbebuGC8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 4, 2019

Seriously, who’s going to object from the G.O.A.T. having a slumber party with football’s most prized possession?

After what’s sure to be a long night in Atlanta, Brady and Co. — as well as the Lombardi Trophy — will make their way to Boston on Tuesday for a Super Bowl victory parade.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images