Tom Brady Resurrects ‘TB Times’ In Pre-Super Bowl Parade Instagram Post

At long last, the “TB Times” has returned.

Tom Brady’s Instagram-comic book-cartoon thing was a staple of the 2017 New England Patriots season. But for reasons unknown, Brady ditched it for the entirety of the 2018 season — that is, until the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Prior to Tuesday’s championship parade, the Patriots quarterback resurrected the “TB Times.” And yes, the crocodile (or alligator, or whatever) is back, too.

Take a look:

We still don’t get it.

Brady and the Patriots will roll through the streets of Boston to celebrate their sixth Lombardi Trophy with hoards of fans. And given the presence of guys like Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, you can bet the Rolling Rally will be a spectacle.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images