Tom Brady Reveals Bill Belichick’s Pre-Super Bowl Message To Patriots

Bill Belichick normally is a man of few words, but the surly head coach of the New England Patriots did give his team a little motivational talk prior to their Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams.

After the Patriots secured a 13-3 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night, former Patriot and current NBC Sports Boston analyst Troy Brown caught up with quarterback Tom Brady to discuss the sixth Super Bowl win of the quarterback’s storied career. When Brown asked Brady how he prepares his teammates for the big moments, the 41-year-old revealed Belichick’s message to the team the night before the game.

“Coach said the best thing to us last night,” Brady told Brown. “He said, ‘You know what we need tomorrow night? Everything that you’ve given me all year.’ And he said, ‘You don’t have to do anything different than what you’ve already done.’ And he gave everyone a great sense of relief, you know? Just show up. Do your job. Play hard and play until the end. Fight for 60 minutes and that’s what we did.”

New England’s offense sputtered for much of the night, but a key fourth-quarter adjustment by Josh McDaniels led to the game-winning touchdown drive and Belichick’s masterful defensive game plan did the rest, holding the high-flying Rams to 260 total yards.

It appears Belichick’s message really hit home.

