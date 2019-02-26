Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells For Crazy, Record-Setting Price In Auction

Thinking about keeping your memorabilia forever? This might change your mind.

A very rare Tom Brady rookie card sold Monday for $400,100, which eBay and PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday is the highest auction price in history for a football card.

“This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted,” PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens said in a statement, per ESPN.com. “The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market’s most desired issues.”

This autographed Tom Brady rookie card was sold for $400,100 on eBay, the highest price ever for a football card sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/FLq7mEY2I7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 26, 2019

The Brady card is part of the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection. Only 100 copies were produced, and the auctioned card is one of only two that received a grade of 9 or higher by Beckett Grading Services, according to ESPN.com.

This record-setting auction closed just four days after PWCC Marketplace set the modern card record on eBay by selling a 1997 Michael Jordan card for $350,100, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

So, go ahead and check your closet. Maybe there’s something collecting dust that could change your life forever.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports