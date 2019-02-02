Tom Brady Shares Awesome, Fitting Instagram Post On Eve Of Super Bowl

The time has come.

After all of the hype, predictions, smack talk, and cold takes from talking heads, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams finally will kick off for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night in Atlanta.

And after two weeks of anticipation, it’s safe to say that Patriots fans are itching to get the game under way. But no one likely is more ready than Tom Brady.

Saturday, Brady took to Instagram for his weekly pre-game post to his fans. The post did not have a caption, but it did feature a three-slide panorama with a drawing from each of the Patriots’ five Super Bowl victories. Across the top, the photo reads: “Still Here. Never Left.”

Check it out:

The 41-year-old is seeking his sixth Super Bowl ring in his ninth appearance in the big game.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images