Tom Brady Shares Poem, Photo With Rob Gronkowski In Latest Instagram Post

Tom Brady is feeling a little philosophical ahead of his ninth Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who has become quite the active Instagram user, shared a pretty lengthy post Thursday night. And it wasn’t something he came up with, rather a poem.

Brady’s post Thursday from Atlanta featured a photo of him and Rob Gronkowski, and had this Douglas Malloch poem for a caption.

“’The tree that never had to fight

For sun and sky and air and light,

But stood out in the open plain

And always got its share of rain,

Never became a forest king

But lived and died a scrubby thing.

The man who never had to toil

To gain and farm his patch of soil,

Who never had to win his share

Of sun and sky and light and air,

Never became a manly man

But lived and died as he began.

Good timber does not grow with ease,

The stronger wind, the stronger trees,

The further sky, the greater length,

The more the storm, the more the strength.

By sun and cold, by rain and snow,

In trees and men good timbers grow.

Where thickest lies the forest growth

We find the patriarchs of both.

And they hold counsel with the stars

Whose broken branches show the scars

Of many winds and much of strife.

This is the common law of life’

Douglas Malloch #3days”

(You can view the whole post here)

Brady and Gronkowski have been the franchise’s cornerstones for some time now (some longer than others, of course), and it sure sounds like they’re ready for Sundays’s tilt at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images