Tom Brady Sr. Describes Watching His Son Claim Sixth Super Bowl Title

There might not be a man on the planet more proud of his son than Tom Brady Sr.

We all know how close the Brady clan is, and it appears the family has not tired one bit from watching Tom Brady, the son, win Super Bowl after Super Bowl.

And after the New England Patriots claimed their sixth Super Bowl title with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Brady Sr. described what it has been like watching his son make history year-after-year.

"All you want to do is see your kids realize their dreams." Tom Brady's father talks about getting to see his son claim his sixth Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/GkUbdiZNJK — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 4, 2019

It’s safe to say, that all of Tom Brady’s dreams have come true.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images