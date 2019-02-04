Tom Brady Takes Dig At Critics, Praises Alex Guerrero In Instagram Post

Tom Brady is a Super Bowl champion yet again thanks to a little help from his friends.

Brady was far from his best Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the veteran quarterback did enough to help lift the New England Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

It was a full-team effort from the Patriots, who received contributions from all three units. And as for Brady himself, he doesn’t believe he could’ve hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for a sixth time without the training of Alex Guerrero, who evidently helped the 41-year-old silence his long list of doubters.

Check out this post from Brady’s Instagram story:

While Brady clearly swears by Guerrero’s methods, the same might not be able to be said for the Patriots organization. New England reportedly believes Guerrero is to blame for Rob Gronkowski not entering the 2018 season at optimal fitness, and that the star tight end might not have gotten as banged up over the course of the campaign had he stuck with the team’s training regimen.

But Guerrero’s impact on the franchise (negative or not) likely is the last of the Patriots’ concerns at the moment, as Brady and Co. have reclaimed their throne as kings of the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports