Tom Brady’s Dad Gives His Perspective On Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Tom Brady Sr. can’t help but marvel at his son’s success.

The younger Brady guided the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl victory Sunday, giving him six rings and further cementing his status as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Brady Sr. joined ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday morning to discuss the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams and how the family celebrated New England’s Super Bowl LIII triumph.

Brady’s father obviously is in a unique position, as his son is the most accomplished NFL player of all time. The proud dad still savors each title, though, and is well aware of the hard work that goes into becoming a champion (six times over).

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images