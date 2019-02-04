Tom Brady’s Reaction To Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win Is Peak Tom Brady

Even in championship glory, Tom Brady can’t completely shed being the ultimate competitor.

Brady added to his already illustrious résumé Sunday night as the New England Patriots held on for a Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But unlike the Patriots’ past two Super Bowl wins, it was a defensive effort that largely lifted New England to the Lombardi Trophy. Brady, who typically is stellar on the Super Bowl stage, completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Brady surely is thrilled with the big win, but he couldn’t help but think about what his unit could’ve done better.

“We’ve been this far and lost, which is really tough. I think we had a lot of resolve the past few weeks,” Brady told Tracy Wolfson, as seen on CBS’ postgame coverage. “I wish we had played a little better on offense but we won. I can’t believe it, Super Bowl champs.”

We have a feeling the heaps of Patriots doubters can’t believe it either.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports