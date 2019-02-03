Tony Romo Opens Super Bowl LIII Broadcast With Perfect Self-Deprecating Joke

Tony Romo has been hitting home run after home run with his predicative playcalling throughout the NFL playoffs, and the CBS color analyst knocked another one out of the park right from the get-go Sunday night.

Romo’s partner in the booth, Jim Nantz, did the honors of welcoming viewers all across the world to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. For Romo, a 14-year NFL veteran, they were words he’s longed to hear.

“Been waiting to hear welcome to the Super Bowl my whole life,” Romo said, as seen on CBS.

You can watch Romo’s moment of self-deprecation here.

Romo, of course, never reached a Super Bowl throughout his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, let alone an NFC Championship Game. But hey, calling football’s contest with millions upon millions tuning in isn’t the worst consolation prize.

