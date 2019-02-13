Tottenham Vs Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Which European-soccer upstart will crash the gates of the ruling elite?

Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. The teams met in last season’s Champions League, with Tottenham winning 3-1 at home and 2-1 away.

Tottenham, the Champions League Group B runner-up and third-placed team in the Premier League standings, is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. The team will rely on red-hot forward Son Heung-Min — who has eight goals in ten career games against Dortmund — to fuel its attack in the absence of injured stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Dortmund won Group A and boasted the best defense in the Champions League group stage, conceding just twice in six games. The current Bundesliga (German league) leader must remain sturdy at the back and hope goals will come from unlikely sources, as leading attackers Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus will miss out due to injuries.

The teams will meet again March 5 in Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the second leg of their Round of 16 series.

TNT will broadcast Tottenham versus Dortmund in English, and Galavision will broadcast it in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images