Trey Flowers Reminisces About Patriots’ Super Bowl Win With Great Tweet

Leading up to Super Bowl LIII, many were torn over who would be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But it’s safe to say no one saw the 2018 NFL season finale playing out the way it did.

Considering the pair of high-powered offenses, most were expecting a shootout between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Instead, only 16 total points were scored in Atlanta, with the Patriots coming out on top 13-3.

We’re now just about two weeks removed from Super Bowl LIII, and it looks like Trey Flowers still is in disbelief that New England’s defense limited Jared Goff and Co. to just a field goal.

3 pts… — Trey Flowers (@III_Flowers) February 14, 2019

The Patriots’ defense surely had its ups and downs over the course of the regular season, prompting many to cast further doubt on New England’s Super Bowl hopes. But the unit saved its best collective performance for last, and it resulted in the franchise’s sixth championship.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports