TV Ratings Show Saints Fans Avoided 2019 Super Bowl Like The Plague

New Orleans Saints fans (well, most of them, anyway) had no interest in watching Super Bowl LIII.

And it’s hard to blame them, really.

The Saints, of course, were robbed of a berth in the big game thanks to one of the most egregious non-calls in NFL history. The team that went to Atlanta instead, the Los Angeles Rams, got smothered by the New England Patriots in a 13-3 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Super Bowl LIII earned an overnight rating of 26.1 in New Orleans, according to NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan. That’s the lowest number of any major market and the lowest Super Bowl rating ever for New Orleans.

#NOLA has spoken. Super Bowl LIII earned a 26.1 rating in New Orleans, the lowest of of any market and the lowest ever in New Orleans. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 4, 2019

Again, it’s hard to knock Saints fans, as everyone knows Sunday’s game should’ve been played between Tom Brady and the Patriots and Drew Brees and the Saints.

Instead, fans were treated to Jared Goff looking like a puddle and Brady winning his sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images