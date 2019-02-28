Twitter Flips Out Over Bryce Harper’s Reported Deal With Phillies

Bryce Harper is going to be a member of the Philadelphia Phillies for a long, long time.

The star outfielder reportedly has ended his lengthy free-agency process, inking a gargantuan 13-year, $330 million deal that features no opt-outs and a no-trade clause (what could go wrong?).

It is quite the commitment for both sides, and when the terms of the deal broke folks were floored by both the term and finances of the deal. That led to many quality reactions to the signing on Twitter.

Most people aren't married for 13 years. This won't go bad I'm sure……. — Bob Gunning (@phila20fan) February 28, 2019

In related news, the @Phillies have been forced to DFA the Phillie Phanatic. — Ned2point0 (@Ned2point0) February 28, 2019

will there even be sports in 13 years https://t.co/W6vWPMTxAO — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 28, 2019

Congrats Phillies!! You think you would have learned after the Ryan Howard extension… 😂😂 — Stephen Lefebvre (@SLefebvre1003) February 28, 2019

Yeah, it seems unlikely the latter stages of this contract will end well, but hey, good for Harper for getting his money.

