Twitter Goes Nuts After Nickell Robey-Coleman Gets Flagged For Hit In Super Bowl

by on Sun, Feb 3, 2019 at 7:02PM

For those who didn’t know Nickell Robey-Coleman before the playoffs, they now know him for all the wrong reasons.

The Rams cornerback was at the center of a controversial no-call in Los Angeles’ NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints. He blew out Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis with a helmet-to-helmet hit, but neither that nor the pass interference on the play drew a flag, and the Rams went on to win the game in overtime.

Fast forward to the Rams’ Super Bowl LIII tilt with the New England Patriots on Sunday, and on the third drive of the game Robey-Coleman drew a, you guessed it, unnecessary roughness call for a hit (that really wasn’t that bad) on Rex Burkhead.

Of course, that set Twitter ablaze.

Ah, the NFL.

