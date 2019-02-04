Twitter Goes Nuts After Nickell Robey-Coleman Gets Flagged For Hit In Super Bowl

For those who didn’t know Nickell Robey-Coleman before the playoffs, they now know him for all the wrong reasons.

The Rams cornerback was at the center of a controversial no-call in Los Angeles’ NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints. He blew out Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis with a helmet-to-helmet hit, but neither that nor the pass interference on the play drew a flag, and the Rams went on to win the game in overtime.

Fast forward to the Rams’ Super Bowl LIII tilt with the New England Patriots on Sunday, and on the third drive of the game Robey-Coleman drew a, you guessed it, unnecessary roughness call for a hit (that really wasn’t that bad) on Rex Burkhead.

Nickell Robey-Coleman was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver on this play in #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/2BY1zJBRWg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2019

Of course, that set Twitter ablaze.

If they just called helmet-to-helmet on Robey-Coleman, Saints fans are rioting. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) February 3, 2019

I think they just tried to give the Saints a little makeup call by calling a personal foul on Robey-Coleman. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 3, 2019

The NFL doing its best to try and call something on Nickell Robey-Coleman already. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 3, 2019

Every time Robey-Coleman gets a penalty a piece of my soul dies. #SaltySaintsFan — Groove 👾 (@Village_Groove) February 3, 2019

So we're even on Robey-Coleman now? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 3, 2019

Robey-Coleman gets flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit, which will surely make Saints fans feel better — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 3, 2019

Ah, the NFL.

