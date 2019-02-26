Twitter Goes Wild As Several Trail Blazers Get Stuck In Boston Elevator

The Portland Trail Blazers landed in Boston on Tuesday in advance of their game against the Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden.

After practicing at nearby Emerson College, several members of the team got stuck in an elevator in the college’s athletic facility for nearly a half hour.

Luckily for us, center Enes Kanter captured chunks of the traumatic experience on video.

Stuck in the elevator with the squad 🤦🏻‍♂️ 😂 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/2Yu5zrdFfH — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 26, 2019

Being stuck in elevator is right up there among biggest fears for a lot of people, and it’s pretty clear that some of the Trail Blazers weren’t exactly laughing over the incident. And Twitter had a field day with posting screengrabs of the players’ distressed faces, and joking at their expense.

Yeah but did you establish the pee corner?!? pic.twitter.com/2XbH719Nf2 — B(ryan) K(yle) (@BK_Lounge22) February 26, 2019

Eventually, the Trail Blazers were rescued. And Emerson College released a statement on the matter, via Boston.com’s Nicole Yang.

Statement from Emerson on the Trail Blazers getting trapped in an elevator ends with: "The College apologizes for the disruption and hopes the team takes it easy on the Boston Celtics tomorrow night." https://t.co/SPOGLVZ5M2 (correct link!) pic.twitter.com/a93FpQZdMC — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) February 26, 2019

The Celtics will be on the backend of a back-to-back on Wednesday, just a day off an all-important matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, so maybe the elevator scare was enough to spook the Trail Blazers off their game.

